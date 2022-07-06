Flower power is the secret of Caroline's success

Dundalk designer Caroline Duffy whose scarves are being featured in Brown Thomas

Flower power is the secret behind the success of Dundalk-based artist and designer Caroline Duffy, whose work has been selected to be shown alongside that of other top Irish Designers at the CREATE showcase at Brown Thomas this year.

She is delighted to have been invited to show her range of silk scarves and will also be launching an art blanket especially for the occasion,

Caroline, who built up a large following on social media during lockdown, will also be painting a floral piece live in the Brown Thomas store on Grafton Street on Thursday July 14th.

A graduate of NCAD, Caroline worked with top designers in New York, Sydney and London, working for some of the world's most recognisable brands including Oscar De La Renta, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, Zara, Top Shop..

Having worked abroad for most of her twenties, the Drogheda-native returned home and set up her own company, Caroline Duffy Designs designing for fashion, homeware and soft furnishing.

Working from the studio in her Medebawn home, where she lives with her husband, Dundalk man Francis Martin and their young children, she began creating art for her own enjoyment during lockdown.

Taking inspiration from nature, she painted the flowers that were in season, finding joy in their natural beauty during a stressful time.

She shared images of these colourful floral paintings on social media, and they proved so popular that she began selling them as prints, alongside the original paintings.

Then she decided to launch her own range of luxurious silk scarves, featuring her bright cheerful florals.

Her silk scarves are made in Como, Italy by a small team of skilled makers. Printed on 100% pure Italian silk with hand rolled edges. Caroline works with this organic, eco-friendly company, highly aware of the importance of respecting the environment and using ecological products.

For CREATE at Brown Thomas, she has created and exclusive silk scarf collection, inspired by flowing patterns of the Art Nouveau era.

These were times of leaving the past behind and looking forward to a brighter new future, which is so relevant for right now.

Caroline wants art to be enjoyed and be both beautiful and functional., and her new art blanket ‘Enchanted Garden’ ticks both boxes.

Beautiful poppies and vintage green and pink colours give a nostalgic feel to this super soft, woven blanket. which is made from 100% cotton using up to 75% recycled cotton. It's a blanket that can be wrapped around shoulders, draped on a bed or hung on a wall and will definitely be a talking point.

To see more of her work, check out her website www.carolineduffydesigns.com or follow her Instagram account