Flexi ticket boost for local commuters and hybrid workers

A Dundalk Senator who led an 18 month campaign calling for flexi rail and bus tickets has welcomed moves by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to introduce a new ticket in the coming months.

Senator John McGahon explained that he commuted to Dublin for seven years on the Matthews Bus and the train from Dundalk.

"Since June 2020, I have been lobbying the NTA to introduce a flexible tax saving ticket for commuters. At present, people can only avail of a monthly or an annual ticket, despite the hybrid model of working from home and being in the office since the pandemic began. This means someone commuting from Dundalk or Drogheda is paying anywhere between €2,600 to €3,600.00 despite only being in the office two or three days a week.”

He voiced his disappointment at the flexi ticket not having been introduced by the end of last year.

"In the summer of 2021, the NTA confirmed that they were keen to make the change but noted it would require legislative change in a Tax Act from 1997 which originally provided Tax Saver Ticket and as a result, there would be a considerable delay.”

He added: “Disheartened by that news, I went directly to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe who was able to confirm that no legislative change would be required and a flexible ticket could be introduced under the existing legislation.”

“I brought this information to the NTA who then subsequently confirmed to me last September that they would introduce a new flexi ticket in the first quarter of 2022.”

Senator McGahon added: “Considering the pandemic and a hybrid model of working from home, 18 months is an incredibly long time to wait for a flexi ticket to be introduced , this should have been done a lot sooner, but finally and hopefully, the NTA will keep to their own timeline and ensure a flexible tax saver ticket will be introduced in Q1 of 2022.”