Flanagan’s MACE want customers to get on their bike for Down Syndrome Ireland

Dundalk people are being invited to pop into the MACE store on the Dublin Road and take part in its Tour de MACE static cycle in-store today and tomorrow to raise funds for its charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland.

The popular shop is hosting this in-store static cycle event whereby customers can donate 15 minutes to 1 hour of their time to cycle and contribute much needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland, MACE’s charity partner.

Retailer Pat Flanagan said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de MACE excitement at MACE Dundalk (Dublin Road). We want to encourage as many of our customers to join in, so if you’re in the area, we would be very grateful if you pop into the store, to participate or donate and support this wonderful charity.”

Down Syndrome Ireland is MACE’s official charity partner and MACE Sales Director Peter Dwan is delighted with the enthusiasm with which MACE retailers and their staff have embraced the Tour de MACE concept.

“We are very proud of Flanagan’s MACE Dublin Road, Dundalk for hosting this wonderful event in order to support our charity partner Down Syndrome Ireland. The Tour de MACE event is great for the charity, the store and the local community of Dundalk. The Tour de MACE event is a fabulous initiative and a fun way and healthy concept raise funds towards a very worthy cause,” said Peter.

Customers are encouraged to attend Flanagan’s MACE Dublin Road, Dundalk Tour de MACE event at any stage on Thursday May 20th and Friday 21st between 11am and 2pm.