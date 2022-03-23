Fixed camera for council chamber

The Louth county chamber could see a camera installed to allow for council meetings to be held on a “hybrid” basis.

The Covid pandemic saw council meetings move to entirely online, or socially distanced in St. Gerard’s Hall. But the lifting of Covid restrictions in the last few weeks has see a return to in person meetings only.

A number of councillors said the option should remain to attend virtually, particularly for those who might have Covid, be ill and unable to attend, or for those with babies and young children.

Cllr. Marianne Butler said that she attended meetings “when I probably should not have” after having her children.

With councillors not entitled to statutory maternity leave, she said she felt “very strongly” about the need for them to be able to attend virtually.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said they were looking at fixed camera being installed in the chamber to allow for a hybrid option.

She said it had cost up to €3000 for cameras per meeting to be used for online meetings during the pandemic, which was not sustainable.