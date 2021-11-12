Five things to do in Dundalk this weekend

Quintessence Theatre bring their production of The Star of Chester Lane to An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk on Saturday night

1 Start your Christmas shopping early at the Winter Fayre at the Secret Garden, Carrickdale Hotel from 6pm to 9pm on Friday.

2 Support a good cause at the AC/DC covers night in aid of SOSAD at The Bodhran, Bridge Street.

3 Enjoy live theatre with Quintessence's production of The Star of Chester Lane in An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street, on Saturday night.

4 Catch The Frank and Walters in The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Old Gaol, on Saturday night.

5 Make the weekend last until Sunday night and see Belfast’s finest Joshua Burnside in The Spirit Store.