Five Louth projects secure International Fund for Ireland grants

Five projects in Co Louth, including two in Dundalk, one in Ardee and two in Drogheda have been allocated funding from the International Fund for Ireland.

Dundalk based Creative Spark and the Centre for Cross Border Studies, Armagh, have received funding of €118,626 through the IFI’s Communities in Partnership. The project will work over a period of 18-months on a cross border project in the south-eastern border area of Louth and Newry, Mourne, and Down. The project aims to promote dialogue, build community cohesion, contribute to confident, sustainable cross-border and cross-community connections between organisations and communities.

The Muirhevnamor Community Youth and Community Restorative Justice Newry / Armagh Project will receive €182,452 under same programme.

They will work on the ‘Making Connections, Shaping Futures’ Project in the Newry and South Armagh area and the Dundalk and North Louth area over a 12 month period.

This project will support cross-border women’s actions, empowering women by implementing locally appropriate interventions to address the full participation of women within their communities supporting local leadership centred around locally led and inclusive development.

The other Louth projects to receive funding are Ardee and District Community Trust who have been allocated €194,036, Drogheda’s Connect Family Resource Centre which is getting €164,106 and Foróige Drogheda who have been granted €124,214.