First look at stone carved artwork for St Peter’s Hill meeting space

Work has commenced on the meeting plaza at St Peter's Hill.

The artwork contract for Peter's Hill has been awarded to Michael Disley for his design ‘Inspired to Meet’.

The contract has been awarded to stonecarver Michael Disley for his design ‘Inspired to Meet’.

The British-born artist has made over 100 public works all across the UK and Ireland in the past 25 years.

"Carving beautiful natural stones, marbles and granite has been a real joy throughout my career and continues to be both a challenge and a pleasure,” said the artist.

Actions to begin development of the commissioned piece have begun.

Meanwhile work is progressing on the rest of the project, which involves paving and seating, removal of the existing car park and reallocation of the existing Blue Badge or wheelchair accessible parking to adjoining streets.

Along with the bespoke sculptural art work, there will be the construction of a retaining structure to modify the existing gradient plus planting.

This project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

St Peter’s Church of Ireland, and its busy hall lie to the rear of the meeting plaza, which also houses the monthly Cottage Market.