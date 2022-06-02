First ever world Africa day in Drogheda

A Family Fun Day was held in St Peters Parish Hall in Drogheda which included food tasting, music, a fashion show and hair styling workshops.

This was hosted by Louth County Council in partnership with Culture Connect to celebrate World Africa Day, which fell on Wednesday, May 25, celebrating the richness of African cultures and the contribution of people of African descent to Irish life.

Africa Day celebrations are organised by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with African embassies in Ireland and local authorities around the country.

Drogheda Mayor, James Byrne commented, “what a wonderful afternoon in St Peter’s Church of Ireland to celebrate all things Africa.

"There was a large turnout and we were treated to the best of African talent with music, dance, food and so much more. Thoroughly enjoyable!”

This year sees Ireland’s largest-ever Africa Day programme, with events being held nationwide.

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, said, “Ireland has been enriched in so many ways by the presence of a vibrant African community. Ireland’s arts, culture, business, community development, sport and so much more have been strengthened by people of African origin or descent. Africa Day is about recognising that contribution and celebrating the culture and potential of the continent as a whole.”