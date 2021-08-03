Fireman walking from Carlingford to Dundalk in his bare feet

Dundalk fireman Ross Bell is setting off on a barefoot trek from Carlingford to Dundalk Fire Station next week to raise funds for SoSad.

Ross, who has been working as a fireman for the last thirteen years told The Argus how he was moved to raise money for the charity, after witnessing the impact of the Covid pandemic on people’s mental health.

‘I think it is something we all are aware of, and it is affecting people so much more after the lockdowns, especially young people who were cut off form their friends and that for so many months.’

He added that he was inspired to ‘walk a mile in someone else’s shoes, or in this case in my bare feet’ to raise as much money as possible for Dundalk SoSad, which works on suicide prevention and with people who are facing mental health issues.

Training for the trek, which will take him up across the mountain from Carlingford to Ravensdale, and then in the Racecourse Road towards Dundalk Fire Station, has left his feet ‘in a pretty bad way’ but still looking ahead to completing the walk next Monday.

He added: ‘I’ve been walking around the house, spending as much time as I can, when I’m not at work, in my bare feet.’

The father of six has been joined on a lot of the training sessions by his two year old daughter Fia, who he carried on his back across the mountain recently, while walking barefoot.

‘She’s having the best time, and is a great training partner!’ he laughs.



