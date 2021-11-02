Fire guts bungalow in are plagued by ‘despicable break-ins’

The bungalow in Crescent 2, Muirhevnamor was gutted by fire

A spate of burglaries in Muirhevnamor, some of which targeted houses where older people are living, is ‘particularly despicable’ according to a local TD.

Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú also highlighted a house fire in the area, which is reported to have been started maliciously.

The blaze broke out at a bungalow in Crescent 2 in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) morning, and saw the house completely gutted by fire.

Dundalk Fire Brigade attended the scene shortly after 1,30am, with two units tackling the blaze for a number of hours.

A spokesman confirmed the property was “well alight” at that stage with flames visible through the roof. He added that although there were initial concerns that there were people still in the house, it was later confirmed to have been vacant.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: ‘This was a very serious incident which resulted in huge damage to the house. It could have been a lot worse, and this could have spread to other houses.”

‘I would ask anyone with information about the fire or the burglaries to contact Dundalk Gardaí or the Confidential Line at 1800 666 111’.

Local councillor. Kevin Meenan, who attended the scene on Monday morning, added ‘it was very fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this fire.”

Both Deputy Ó Murchú and Cllr.Kevin Meenan met with newly-appointed Superintendent Charles Armstrong at Dundalk station on Friday last to highlight a number of issues, including a raft of house break-ins in Muirhevnamor over the last couple of weeks.

Some of the burglaries, Deputy Ó Murchú said, targeted older people’s homes which were ‘particularly despicable’. Cllr. Meenan urged people to be vigilant and cautious about their house security and to ensure that older people in the community are looked after.

Deputy Ó Murchú said there was ‘very positive engagement’ with Superintendent Armstrong.