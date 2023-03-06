Fire close to railway line in Dundalk

Louth County Council Fire and Rescue service attended the scene of a fire off the Ardee Road on Sunday evening last.

‘Louth County Council Fire and Rescue were alerted to a fire at an Iarnród Éireann premises in Dundalk, adjacent to Caraher and Ward on Sunday at 6.51p.m.” a statement from Louth County Council reported.

On arrival, fire crews from Dundalk Fire Station were faced with a well developed fire in and old industrial unit.

Crews from Dunleer, Ardee and a senior fire officer were brought in to assist in tackling the blaze which was under control by 10p.m.

Working in conjunction with our colleagues from Iarnród Éireann, the railway line was close during fire fighting operations for a short time to enable a special aerial appliance to be brought on scene and fight the fire from above. The cause of the fire is unknown.’