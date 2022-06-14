Fire breaks out at medical centre in Blackrock

The fire broke out at a medical centre on Main Street in Blackrock.

A fire broke out at a surgery building in Blackrock in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Argus has learned.

Dundalk Fire Service confirmed two tenders responded to reports of a blaze at South Beach Medical Centre shortly after 3a.m.

Firefighters spent almost an hour and a half at the scene, bringing the fire under control.

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating what was described as a “suspected criminal damage by fire incident” that occurred at approximately 3:10am on Tuesday, 14th June, 2022, at the premises on Main Street, Blackrock.

A spokesman said the scene was preserved in order for a technical examination to be conducted. No injuries were reported.

“No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.”

A range of medical and physiotherapy services have been in operation at the centre, where local GPs Dr. Sunita Chandran and Dr.Samir Akhal are also based.

South Beach Medical confirmed this morning that the centre was “closed until further notice.”