Fionn and his salmon to became iconic sight on Dyer Street

Fionn and the Salmon of Knowledge at Fitzwilliam Court.

HAVE you seen Fionn and the Salmon of Knowledge coming alive on the streets of Drogheda yet?

Well, pop down to Dyer Street to see a stunning work of art taking shape.

Love Drogheda BID are delighted to be collaborating with Droichead Arts Centre and Louth County Council to develop a six mural wall art trail within the BID area themed on figures from our mythological past.

This is tied into Ireland’s Ancient East branding and Drogheda’s Status as a Tourism Destination Town.

The first mural on Dyer Street is at the side of Fitzwilliam Court car park gable wall and it is by local artist Ciaran Dunlevy.

He is basing his creation on the story of Fionn and the Salmon of Knowledge and this is just the start. Further murals will be by a host of national and international artists delivered in Spring 2022.

