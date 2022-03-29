Finnish exchange for Gaelscoil and Creative Spark

Staff from Creative Spark and teachers from Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan are set to visit Oulu, Finland this week as part of the three-year Erasmus+ project Culture Unite.

The project uses cultural events and heritage festivals to introduce multidisciplinary ways of teaching in primary schools. It aims at appealing to the interests and natural enthusiasm of children to keep them inspired and engaged with learning.

The project is running in collaboration with Learning Hub Friesland, and Kunst Kade in Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, Edinburgh City Council and Oulu International School, and is financed by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Commission.

Previously, the Dundalk partners in this project used the SEEK Festival and associated fringe events to develop innovative teaching materials for primary schools. This helps students to become more engaged with what they are learning and contributes to their cultural and social development, as well as their creativity.

Creative Spark and Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan were delighted to invite their international partners to Dundalk for an in-person partner meeting during Culture Night 2021.

This partner meeting in Oulu, Finland will mark the final stage of the Culture United Project, and will allow the Finnish partners to present the Finnish Culture Education Plan as well as conducting a teacher/training workshop with the other partners.

‘Teachers from Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan are very excited to get the opportunity to visit Oulu, and in particular to get the chance to try out the learning materials that have been developed in cooperation with teachers in the other partner schools. It is hoped that these materials will be used as a template for teaching children about culture, and in particular, culture-based festivals.’ Áine Uí Choinne, Principal of Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan.

“The Creative Spark team is delighted to collaborate with our partners at home and abroad to ensure we are implementing best practice and innovative methods to teach children about our culture,” Sarah Daly, Executive Director of Creative Spark said. “The opportunity for the children to participate in a letter-writing exchange between the four countries has added an extra dimension to the project and has been very rewarding.”