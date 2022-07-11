Finn the dolphin could be around for many years to come but public urged to give him his own space

Finn, the solitary male dolphin who has made his home in Carlingford Lough, could be around for many years to come, according to Liz Sandeman from Marine Connection. However, she warned that he needs to be left alone to feed and rest.

Liz was in Carlingford recently along with Margaux Dodds, with with whom she founded the dolphin-welfare charity Marine Connection.

They have been in regular contact with Peter Larkin of the Carlingford Lough and the Cooley Peninsula Facebook page, since Finn was first spotted in the lough two years ago.

Last week, they went out on the Lough with Nicky Donnelly of Infinity Boats so that they could see Finn and access his health.

Afterwards, Liz said she was “pleased to see that he appeared in good health and was clearly eating well.”

She noted that all was quiet on the day of their visit, with no boats or swimmers around Finn.

However, as she was told that this is not always the case and that it sometimes gets very busy with jet skies, boat traffic and swimmers around the dolphin, she issued the following advice.

"It is therefore vital for the protection of the dolphin and the public, that people respect Finn’s personal space at all times and keep their distance. If these guidelines are followed, Finn could be around for many years to come.”