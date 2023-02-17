Fine Gael’s Cllr Maria Doyle announces that she is stepping down from Louth County Council

Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle has annouced that she is stepping down from Louth County Council

Dundalk-based Fine Gael Cllr Maria Doyle has announced that she is stepping down from Louth County Council.

The primary school teacher revealed her decision on social media on Thursday evening.

"After almost 12 years as public representative, I’ve decided the time is right to step down,” she wrote. “It’s been an incredible experience and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with so many individuals and groups in our community since 2011. Thank you all so much for your support and kindness over the years, I’ll be staying on for a period of time until my successor is appointed.”

Cllr Doyle told The Argus that she had decided to make the decision to step down now after mulling over whether to stand for election next year.

After making up her mind that she wants to concentrate on her teaching career, she said that “I decided it would be a good time to step down now ahead of the party convention.”

Cllr Doyle had been co-opted onto the Dundalk Urban District Council in July 2011 to replace Senator Jim D’Arcy. and was subsequently elected to Louth County Council 2014 and 2019, representing Dundalk East.

She had served Cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal District in 2015 and 2021 and was chairperson of Louth County Council’s planning strategic policy committee from 2019 to 2022.

Cllr Doyle is regarded as a hard-working, capable and level-headed councillor with an ability to work across party lines.

“I have enjoyed my time on the Council and there are definitely large elements that I’ll miss, particularly working with some of the groups and individuals, such as the Tidy Towns groups around the county.”

“I’ve been on the Council for twelve years and it’s a long time too. I am now back working full-time having been job sharing for a couple of years.”

Having been appointed as Home School Community Liaison Officer with the CBS Primary School in September, she says that she wants to devote all her energies to that post.

"I am really enjoying that role which has a five-year term.”

"When you have a full-time job outside of the Council, you are always trying to juggle the two so I had to decide which one was more important to me.”

She says that she will stay on as a councillor until a successor is selected by the party.

"It’s the end of an era.”

Among those who paid tribute to her on Facebook were Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, stating “So sorry to hear you are stepping down Maria. You have been a true and honourable representative of the people.You have shown great civic spirit and could always be relied on to help and assist in every possible way, and you will be greatly missed. I wish you every success in the future.”

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon also wished her the best saying “You have been an outstanding Councillor over the last 12 years and have made a real contribution to political life in Dundalk and County Louth.”

Her fellow Fine Gael councillors also paid tribute, as did members of other parties. Cllr John Reilly thanked her for all her wonderful support and help on Louth County Council. “You are a big lost to the Dundalk South constituency which you worked so hard for. Wishing you best wishes in the next chapter.”

Cllr Dolores Minogue wished her all the best, saying she was “delighted to have worked along side you over your 12 years”

Cllr Paula Butterly said she was “very sad to see Maria Doyle step down as she has always acted in the best interests of the her constituents with dignity and integrity, is a great and wise colleague and I consider her a wonderful friend.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Antoin Watters, John Sheridan, Andrea McKevitt and Kevin Callan also wished her the best

Former Fianna Fail councillor and TD Declan Breathnach commented always found you diligent in your work and have had the best interests of the people of Louth at heart.

Her work on behalf of the Tidy Towns in Louth was acknowledged by Larry Magnier who said Everyone in the county associated with Tidy Towns will be really sorry to hear this news Maria. You were a major supporter of the Tidy Towns movement, and your understanding of our issues and your actions in addressing them at all the appropriate levels over the years is so much appreciated. Your patronship of Louth Looking Good was one very visible example of this support. All the very best to you and your family in the decision you have taken.