Find hidden treasures for little bookworms around the town

Vicky Gregory with some of the books she is hiding around the town.

While chocolate eggs were the treasure at the end of many hunts last weekend, this week will see surprises of a different kind!

Vicky Gregory, owner of Vicky's Little Bookworms is holding a Look for a Book event on April 21st and 22nd.

“It involves me wrapping and hiding books in various places around Drogheda and putting photo clues on my social media pages so kids can go on walks with their family and look for them,” explains Vicky.

"When they find them they can bring them home, read them and decide to keep them or hide them again for someone else to find”.

Vicky held a smaller version over the mid-term and hid about 90 books.

"I have over 200 to hide this time with thanks to some local businesses who sponsored some of the books,” she adds. “I will be out hiding them early on the two mornings and of course with this being Ireland and weather is unpredictable, I may need to ask local shops and businesses if they can take them in to hide rather than postpone it!”

Vicky hopes not only promote literacy but also family time.

“My hope is to hold these events a couple of times a year. Last year I raised €1,600 to get Usborne books for The Drogheda Women’s Refuge Centre, I particular their Childcare facility, the Playroom project and as a result could offer a lot of extra free books on top of it so I was able to give them well over €2400 worth of books”.

Keep an eye on