Final two Classical Series music concerts are not to be missed

The next two concerts in Drogheda Classical Music Series feature artists from the top drawer of classical music, performing together to elevate Drogheda as a centre for excellence in the promotion of the Arts.

On Thursday April 7th at 7.30pm, international pianist Julius Drake is joined by mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor and viola player Timothy Ridout in what is sure to be a stand out memorable concert for years to come. Playing songs and works by Brahms and Schumann, this is an opportunity to hear this beautiful music played as it was intended. Regular performers on the stages of London, Paris and New York, this is going to be a very special occasion for audiences in St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Drogheda.

Closing the spring series on Saturday May 14th at 7.30pm, Canadian-German cellist, Johannes Moser is joined by violinist Vadim Gluzman and pianist Yevgeny Sudbin for a climatic season finale. Performing works by Shostakovich, Schubert and Arvo Pärt, it is a programme that reflects many elements of music from bleakness to light-hearted irony and jazz-infused moments of Shostakovich.

Both concerts take place in St Peter’s Church of Ireland.

Tickets are just €20 each and available to purchase in advance through Droichead Arts Centre. Further details are available from www.droghedaclassicalmusic.com