Final farewell for Pte Sean Rooney

Family and friends of Pte Sean Rooney who had been looking forward to welcoming the 24 year old home from Lebanon for Christmas are now are preparing to say farewell to the young soldier killed on peacekeeping duties with the United Nations as he is laid to rest on Thursday.

Pte Rooney, who grew up in Muirhevnamor and later moved to Donegal, is the 88th Irish soldier to have died while serving his country.

As investigations into the incident which led to his murder continue, his family, friends, neighbours and army colleagues have been remembering a kind and caring young man who loved his life in the army and adored his family and fiancée .

His grieving family travelled to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell on Monday morning as his remains were repatriated on a flight from Beruit.

Following a short prayer service, his coffin, draped in the Irish national flag, was taken by hearse to his grandparents’ home in Muirhevenamor.

His heart-broken mother Natasha McCloskey paid tribute to her son on Facebook, saying he was her “absolute pride and joy” and that it had been an honour to be his mother.

“I don’t know how I will get through life without you,” she said, describing him as her “big gentle giant with a pure heart of gold, mammy’s big brown eyed boy.”

The death notice posted on RIP states that "Predeceased by his father Cormac. Sean will be sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken mother Natasha and dad Paul, his adored grandparents Eugene and Rachel Rooney, nanny Ann McCloskey, his loving fiancée Holly, sisters Robyn and Carragh, brothers Callum and Benn, aunts Tara, Olga and Lauren, uncles John, Eugene and John, the entire McCloskey family, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and colleagues in the Irish Defence Forces and UNIFIL comrades.”

Sean’s remains are reposing at the home of his grandparents Eugene & Rachel Rooney, Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. House Private at all other times.

He will be buried with full military honours on Thursday, with removal on Thursday morning at 8.40am proceeding to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Requiem Mass at 9am.

The funeral cortege will travel from the church along the Inner Relief Road to Aiken Barracks before travelling north for burial in Newtowncunningham Cemetery, Co. Donegal.