Film featuring Carlingford couple selected for IndieCork film festival

Peadar and Kathleen Elmore whose story is told in the documentary 'The Morning Side of the Mountain'

The film ‘The Morning Side of the Mountain’, which tells the story of Carlingford couple Peadar and Kathleen Elmore, has been accepted for the IndieCork Film Festival.

This means that anyone who hasn’t seen the film can do so as the festival, which is now in its tenth year, continues online until October 16th.

‘The Morning Side of the Mountain’ grew out of a series of of community recordings collected in 2019 by Upstate Theatre Project in partnership with Carlingford Heritage Trust.

Among those interviewed were Peadar and Kathleen Elmore, who both sadly died COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic.

Working in collaboration with the Elmore family, Upstate Theatre allows the couple’s voices to shine as they look back on their lives on the Cooley peninsula. It also features photographs from the Elmore’s family albums and footage of the beautiful scenery around their home.

The film was screened during the Drogheda Arts Festival in May of this year and also in the Carlingford Heritage Centre.

Now, anyone who missed the film can view for just €6 it by logging onto www.indiecork.com