Fighting fit! Drogheda sending four MMA fighters to Abu Dhabi

John (left) is best friends with Kyle Reay Rogers (far right) who will also compete in Abu Dhabi. Pictured here with John's dad John Bird, and coach Ciaran Clarke.

John Thornton Bird from Drogheda will join three other local MMA fighters in Abu Dhabi in August.

The chances of a World Champion from Drogheda have just become three times more likely, as three more young MMA fighters have now qualified for the World Youth MMA Championship in.Abu Dhabi in August.

Ben Harding (14), Leah Bennett (17) and John Thornton Bird (15) will all be flying the flag for Louth and Ireland, after they learned last weekend that they will be joining Kyle Reay Rogers (15) in the world competition.

It is the second time for Martial Arts champs Ben and Leah in the competition, as they flew to Bulgaria last year to take part in the same tournament.

"We both fight out of Full Power gym and I’m thrilled that both of us have qualified again and that four of us will be going together,” says Ben,

"I’m over the moon about representing Ireland, and also about flying to Abu Dhabi, but I’ve got a lot of training to do from now until then.”

Leah is a student in St Oliver’s and along with having a shot at a world title, she also has to sit her Leaving Cert in a few weeks!

"We had a training session last Sunday, and at the very end, they told a few of us we had all been selected to compete; it was just like X Factor,” she says with a laugh. “It is amazing to be going again, and the fact that Ben, as well as Kyle and John are going too, is fantastic.”

She says she will get the Leaving Cert out of the way, and can then focus on her training!

Meanwhile John Thornton Bird also has the Junior Cert to sit too, but can’t wait to represent his country.

"I’m thrilled, and it was tough because Kyle is my best mate and when he qualified two weeks ago at the All Ireland and I didn’t, I was overjoyed for him but gutted at the same time, so now it’s brilliant we’re both going together,” says John, who lives in Brookville Park, with mam Kelly Thornton and dad John Bird.

"I missed the weight by just .7 too heavy but a few days later, my coach got a text to ask would I like to compete in the higher weight, so I was checked and picked; I was buzzing!”

Both lads train in SBG gym, and share the same coach Paul Byrne, who of course is very proud.

All three are hoping for some sponsorship from local businesses to help with travel expenses and other costs, and will set up funding pages in the coming weeks for donations.