Fifteen Louth families wait for urgent psychiatric review of children with dual diagnosis of autism and learning disability

The HSE have not been able to fill an Intellectual Disability consultant post in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) service in Louth and Meath, it emerged in the last week.

The Consultant is currently being sought Louth/Meath Mental Health Services, Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick was told in the Dail last week.

Deputy Fitzpatrick asked the Minister for Health “when a psychiatrist will be made available on the HSE team in counties Louth and Meath for children with a dual diagnosis of autism and a moderate learning disability.”

He said he was aware of fifteen families who have adolescent children with Autism/Moderate Learning Disability, who urgently require a Psychiatric review, “but have been told by the HSE that this service is unavailable as there are no Psychiatrist's on the HSE Team, which is endangering their health.”

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said the total allocation for mental health services in Budget 2023 is over €1.2 billion.

"This significant investment will enable implementation of many of the short and medium-term measures in our mental health policy, Sharing the Vision. We are enhancing mental health supports across a broad continuum. This ranges from mental health promotion, prevention and early intervention to acute and specialist service delivery.

The mild mental health needs of adults and children with intellectual disabilities are generally best met in services such as HSE Primary Care or Disability services. However, people may have moderate or severe mental health difficulties in addition to their intellectual disability, which can mean treatment needs are more complex.”

He explained that the new CAMHS Intellectual Disability Model of Service was launched “to ensure that children and adolescents with intellectual disabilities have equal access to mental health care.”

The Minister confirmed that a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service / Mental Health Intellectual Disability Consultant is being sought at present for Louth/Meath Mental Health Services.

"The HSE have advised the Department that they have to date been unsuccessful in filling this position. The HSE is again proceeding to recruitment. There is no date identified so far for when the post will be filled.”