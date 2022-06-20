Fianna Fáil councillors elected as Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council

Dundalk Fianna Fail councillor Conor Keelan has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, after defeating the Sinn Finn nominee Cllr Antoin Watters.

He takes over the role from Labour party councillor Pio Smith from Drogheda.

North Louth councillor Andrea McKevitt, who is also a member of Fianna Fail, was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach, ahead of Cllr Joanne Byrne of Sinn Fein.

Cllr Keelan has been a member of Louth County Council since 2009 and previously served as chairperson of Dundlak Municipal District Committee.

Following his election at the Annual General Meeting of Louth County Council, he assured members that he would work with everyone in the chamber and hoped to be a fair and dignified Cathaoirleach.

He paid tribute to the out-going chairman, Cllr Pio Smith for the example he had set.

Cllr Keelan noted that he was the first chairman who was a past-pupil of Faughart NS since the late Micheal O’Donnell and also the first from the Dundalk area since Jim Cousins and Martin Bellew.

He was looking forward to working with all the Council staff, both indoors and outdoor and senior staff. He was also looking forward to funding being made available so that they could get their landbanks into use.

He recalled that his late mother and maternal grandfather had served as members of the staff of Louth County Council and he was glad that they had been able to resume the annual Mass in memory of former staff and councillors.

Cllr Sean Kelly said that Cllr Keelan was following in a very proud family tradition of public service as his father had also been on the council.

Fine Gael Cllr John Reilly said that the two families went back a long time and while they took different sides in the Civil War, they had remained friends.

Sinn Fein Cllr Thomas Sharkey recalled Cllr Keelan going to visit his grandmother in Fatima Park with his parents, Seamus and Marie.

‘No-one voted against you today, Every vote cast was for a republican – today the republican vote might have been split but you are a republican.”

Outgoing chairman Cllr Pio Smith said Cllr Keelan had a great store of knowledge and was always very pleasant and easy to get on with.

Chief Executive Ms Joan Martin congratulated Cllr Keelan on his election, describing it as ‘a great honour for you and your family.”