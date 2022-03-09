Fergus O’Dowd welcomes EU Directives to help Ukrainians

“We in the European Union repeat unequivocally our demand for Russia to end their offensive against the Ukrainian people and insist on an immediate ceasefire."

Continuing with efforts to help those affected by the unwarranted war taking place in Ukraine, the EU has proposed the Temporary Protection Directive, enabling Ukrainian people to live and work in Ireland for up to three years.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed this proposal, along with Deputies Emer Higgins and Neale Richmond, who said Ireland must do all it can to support the people of Ukraine given the terror being unleashed on the country at the hands of Russia.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’Dowd said, “The dark fog of war emanates solely from the decision of one man, the Kremlin dictator, in his gilded palace.

“We in the European Union repeat unequivocally our demand for Russia to end their offensive against the Ukrainian people and insist on an immediate ceasefire.

“Ireland, along with other EU countries, offers a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees and as a member of the UN Security Council, Ireland will work unceasingly for a peaceful resolution of this crisis.

“I salute the resistance of the Ukrainian people to the invader and particularly the bravery demonstrated by President Zelensky.”

Deputy Higgins welcomed confirmation from Justice Minister Helen McEntee that work is underway by her Department on the potential activation by the EU of the Temporary Protection Directive.

The Directive is designed to provide a coordinated response to a mass influx of displaced persons to standardise the giving of temporary protection across EU member states and to ensure that all member States play their part.