Fergus goes LIVE with his new scores app

WHEN Mornington man Fergus Grimes (23) applied for 32 different jobs - he is a graduate of Bachelor of Business with Entrepreneurship from Galway- Mayo Institute of Technology - and failed to land any of them - he decided that a dream should then become a reality and he set about putting together a project that has simply taken off.

Have you ever wanted to know the latest score from a GAA match and can’t find it. Well, Fergus has come up with the perfect App for you.

He has launched ‘Score Beo’ and it details the scores from games as they happen.

Fergus created the business plan for Score Beo while in college and after investing €25,000 in it, started working full time on the project.

He has hired four people and there are contacts around the country who keep him abreast of the inter-county scene.

‘Score Beo is a GAA app that provides Live Scores, Line-ups and a News Hub for GAA fans across the globe. It has been trending top 4 Sports App on the Irish app store every weekend ahead of brands like Sky Sports, Paddy Power and the GAA Official App,’ he states.

The app has also been downloaded in over 50 countries and has had 15,000 downloads in just over 11 weeks!

Initial sponsors include McCauley’s in Meath, Briscoes in Louth, Dominos in Limerick, FKM in Monaghan.

It can be download on iOS and Android.

The app features include: Matches (Live Scores, Line-ups, and streaming information) , Competitions (Fixtures, Results and Tables) and a News Section (Latest GAA News) .

‘The GAA community has such a dedicated fanbase, the least they deserve is an app to match that. Users can look forward to all the GAA content they could ever dream of all-in-one place. The app solves a real pain point that GAA fans all over the world know about — the inability to find reliable match updates, news, and fixtures in one convenient location,’ he states.

“There is no doubt that getting reliable updates from matches is relevant but given the current climate it makes it even more relevant, with fans not being able to attend matches. Some matches are not streamed live either, so we solve this issue and bring the match to you.

“I’m very passionate about our national games and the Irish Language”. Having been abroad for a short while I know how important it is for people to keep in touch with their team.

That’s why the Irish name was a key choice for me in ensuring that we’re connected to that language and culture.’