Female sea swimmers set new record as they swim from north Louth coast to Skerries

Team Grainne Ni Mhaille before they embarked on their history-making swim, from left Georgina Huston, Oonagh Garry, Edlele Johnston, Andrea Judge, Jenn Fitzgerald, Lauren O'Malley and pilot Keith Garry

A relay team of five women have set a new Irish record as being the first to swim the the 44 kilometre distance in the Irish Sea from Templetown Beach in Co Louth to Rockall Light in Skerries Co Dublin.

Jenn Fitzgerald, Edele Johnson, Oonagh Garry, Lauren O’Malley, Andrea Judge and Georgie Huston, set off from Templetown beach on the Cooley peninsula on Monday morning and arrived in Skerries 13 hours and 39 minutes later.

They had each taken turns in swimming for an hour at a time until they reached their destination just before 9pm.

Calling themselves Team Grainne Ni Mhaille after the infamous Irish pirate queen, they braved the chilly waters of the Irish Sea in skins (no wetsuit) as per Irish Long Distance Swimming Association rules to become the first team to complete a swim along this part of the Irish coastline.

Sponsored by Infinity Channel Swimming; a professional boat chartering business based in Camlough outside of Newry and by Peak Performance Recruitment, Dundalk, they had been training for the epic swim since the start of the year.

Although they are all experienced long-distance swimmers, Omeath-based Jenn Fitzgerald says that they were aware of the obstacles they faced as they set out to earn a place in the record books.

"We had anticipated that it would have taken us much longer to complete. Swimmers always have to plan for bad weather, bad tides, people getting stung by jellyfish, people getting seasick when they were on the boat.”

As it was, the fates were with them as the swim took place on a day blessed by fine weather, and calm, warm seas.

"The water was so calm it felt like being in a swimming pool,” said Jenn, whose husband Ciaran designed their logo and was among the small group who saw them off at Templetown beach shortly after 7am on Monday morning.

The swimmers were accompanied by Oonagh’s husband Keith in the support boat, where they waited to take their turn in the water.

"We swam for an hour at a time until we reached our destination. Georgina and Oonagh each swam for three hours with Oonagh touching land at the the lighthouse while the rest of us swam twice.”

Jenn said that they were accompanied by a pod of dolphins who swam alongside the swimmers for three hours.

"It was amazing, it was beautiful.”

While conditions couldn’t have been better for their challenge, she revealed that the team had been preparing for the swim for months.

"Training for an event like this involves swimming all year round. There was a lot of cold weather and cold water, swimming in January in Carlingford Lough, Camlough Lake and Lough Neagh in freezing conditions.”

"We all just felt so grateful to get the day we did or the swim. Even three weeks ago the water was so cold and the weather so bad.”

"I remember swimming in Camlough Lake in January when it was only 3 degrees and praying that we would get good weather for the swim. It was worth every second of cold to get the glory of doing it yesterday – it was really special.”