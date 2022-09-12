Female casualty rescued from River Boyne on Wednesday night

Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery volunteers were involved in an incident on Wednesday night.

Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery volunteers were involved in an incident on Wednesday night, in which a female was rescued from the River Boyne at the town centre.

The emergency service was paged at 22.15pm on Wednesday night, following reports of a female in the water at the former Bru restaurant.

On arrival, some members of the public had thrown a life ring in to secure the casualty with Drogheda Gardai, who were also present.

Louth Fire and Rescue were also mobilised and managed to keep the casualty afloat until the arrival of the inshore rescue boat.

The casualty was removed from the water by the Boyne Rescue boat crew and taken to the Boyne Fishermen's Boathouse where medical crews provided treatment until arrival of the National Ambulance Service.