Fechin’s GAA play host to special Halloween concert in centre

Prepare to see the Fechin’s like you’ve never seen it before, as they gear up to host a very special Halloween concert!

The beautiful community centre will play host to the Drogheda Male Voice Choir, guest soprano Amie Dyer and local talent on Friday October 28th.

When the St Fechin’s GAA club moved their facilities to Beaulieu, they made a commitment to serve the community within the confines of their marvellous development which contains three excellent floodlit playing pitches and a training pitch.

They were one of the first clubs to install all weather pitches which are still extensively used today. There is also a walking track which encircles the perimeter of their grounds and is another leisure facility which is also widely used by members and walkers of all ages.

Their playing facilities are among the best in the county but, their development didn’t end there. They have built a fine complex with the focus on their community to provide them with a much needed amenity for their activities. Whilst the COVID intervened to delay the opening Community Centre and its intended activities, the centre has now began to flourish and plenty of events and ventures are scheduled and now beginning to take place.

Among these is a Gala Halloween Concert which will take place on Friday the 28th of October when the Drogheda Male Voice Choir will take to the stage along with the excellent local Termonfeckin Church Choir.

Renowned Drogheda Soprano, Amie Dyer, who is flying home from her musical studies in Glasgow for the Gala event will also perform. The Musical Director for the evening will be David Leddy. The concert will also feature several soloists such as Timmy Regan, Ben Buckley, John Moonan along with local favourite, Alan Hynes. Dick Murphy, a favourite with Termonfeckin audiences, will provide some humour with one of his famous recitations.

“When this beautiful Community Centre was originally due to officially open, we were approached to perform its inaugural concert,” explains Seamie Briscoe, DMVC PRO. “COVID intervened but, the pledge to perform still prevailed and this Gala Halloween Concert will see the fulfilment of that request”.

The concert starts at 8pm and tickets priced €20 are available from any committee member (086 3262116) or choir member.