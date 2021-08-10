Fears that the ‘Jumping Church’ could be crumbling away

FEARS have been expressed that the famed ‘Jumping Church’ at Kildemock near Ardee could be crumbling away.

Stones have been falling from the structure for some time, leading locals to express the need for ‘professionals’ to investigate the wall that has stood at an angle for centuries.

Keen historians Sean King and Fintan Malone have noticed the decline in the structure and feel that appropriate investigation is now needed.

‘A lot of loose stones have appeared on the left hand side of the wall and it needs to be looked at,’ Sean stated. He has studied the mysterious wall for many decades and can see the issues that are now arising.

The wall – the local version of the leaning tower of Pisa – has been the subject of much debate down the years.

The wall ‘jumped’ some three feet from its foundations, around 1715, and stayed standing at an almost impossible angle. Close inspection reveals it has no foundations.

Myth has it that, with the church already a ruin, an individual was interred within the church grounds near the gable end, causing the disgruntled structur to jump across the offending corpse so that the body would lie outside the sanctified grounds of the church.

Other reports claim that on Candlemas Day 1715, a violent storm caused the west gable of the building to move eastwards.

A plaque on the site reads: “This wall by its pitch, tilt and position can be seen to have moved three feet from its foundation. Contemporary accounts mention a severe storm in 1715 when the wall was lifted and deposited as it now stands but local tradition states that the wall jumped inwards to exclude the grave of an excommunicated person.”

The church itself was founded by Diomoc, a disciple of St. Patrick and St. Benen, and by 1270 it was in the ownership of the Knights Templars of Kilsaran. They dedicated the church to St. Catherine. The Knights Templars held it until the suppression of their order in 1314. It then passed to the Knights Hospitallers until they were suppressed by Henry VIII in 1540.

Sean King feels that somebody must now take responsibility for the wall before it’s lost.

It was overgrown for many years until a local woman, Lily Smith, brought it to the attention of local priest and historian Fr McIvor and he set about its restoration and the discovery of its amazing story.