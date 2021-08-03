Fears grow for Carlingford Lough dolphin

Fears are growing for the safety of Finn, the solitary bottlenose dolphin that has taken up residence in Carlingford Lough.

Local people visiting Greenore have been horrified to see jet skies and boats passing close to the dolphin as he swims near the shore and photographs have emerged on social media which show what appears to be a long gash on his back as well as older scars.

Liz Sandeman of Marine Connection, a charity dedicated to the protection, conservation and welfare of dolphins, whales and porpoises, said that Finn is ‘very vulnerable’ and she is concerned about his safety.

She described the images showing him with a wound on his back as ‘totally unacceptable’ adding that it was unknown how he sustained the injury.

‘When he’s feeding or resting at the buoy people should keep their distance.’

Liz is worried that Finn, who was first reported in the Lough 18 months ago, is becoming ‘habituated’ and used to human interaction which makes him more vulnerable as he won’t swim away when people approach him.

She said that usually when a solitary dolphin takes up residence in an area, Marine Connection won’t publicise it in order to protect the dolphin. In this case, however, Finn has taken up residence in Carlingford Lough and comes close to where the ferry docks in Greenore.

‘Dolphins are a protected species and people can be fined under the Wildlife Act if they interfere with them..’

There have been numerous complaints on social media about jet skiers, speed boats and other crafts coming close to Finn and not respecting his space.

Liz pointed out that Finn is a wild creature and could potentially injure people if they don’t read his body language.

She said she was concerned to see a photo of a young girl in the water hanging onto the dolphin.

‘Dolphins are powerful animals and there have been cases where they have injured people who get to close to them.’

She is appealing to the public to respect Finn.

‘The area is so lucky to have a dolphin but there has to be certain boundaries where water users are not allowed to go so that he feed and rest.’

The Carlingford Lough and Cooley Peninsula Facebook page has highlighted the issue of water users getting too close to Finn and have appealed to people who have photographs or video footage which show the dangers posed to the dolphin to email it to lochcairlinn@gmail.com.

Last week, the coastguard and officials from Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs approached jet skiers who had surrounded a pod of dolphins in the stretch of water between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island off the north Antrim coast.



