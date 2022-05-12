Fear that full return of school transport services will lead to spike in drug dealing amongst teenagers

Fears that the return of school transport to full capacity will see drugs being sold to teenagers at the bus depot were voiced by Cllr Thomas Sharkey at Dundalk Joint Policing Committee last week.

The Sinn Fein councillor, who is also the principal of Colaiste Chu Chullainn, said that the sale of illegal substances was a ‘huge issue’.

He called for Garda Supt Charlie Armstrong to hold a special meeting with the principals of the nine post-primary schools in the area.

He was particularly concerned about the sale of alcohol and drugs outside of the school setting, noting that school transport will be back at full capacity.

This will lead to full busloads of schoolchildren arriving at the bus depot and with this critical mass of teenagers, he feared there was a danger of illegal substances being sold to teenagers getting on and off buses.

Cllr Sharkey also urged that there be a review of recreational facilities for teenagers in the district, saying that there was a need for sports other that GAA.

‘In Dundalk there are as many young people playing basketball as GAA.”

Referring to the scheme run by the Juvenile Liaison Officer for young people with the virtual driving school in Williamson’s Mall, he suggested that the scheme should be rolled out in conjunction with the local authority so that every 15 or 16 yer old would have a virtual driving lesson. This would give them an insight into road safety.