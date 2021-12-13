Favourable report for Louth mental health centre

The Mental Health Commission has published an inspection report which has found a very high rate of compliance in St Ita’s Ward, a 20-bed building within the campus of St Brigid’s Hospital in Ardee.

At the time of inspection in June 2021, the approved centre operated with facilities to accommodate 10 residents. All residents were accommodated in single bedrooms. All residents are under the care of a single multi-disciplinary team, which specialises in rehabilitation and recovery.

The centre achieved 97% compliance in 2021 this was a significant improvement on the 77% it recorded in 2020. The centre had only one non-compliance relating to the code of practice on admission, transfer and discharge which was a moderate risk.

Each resident had a multi-disciplinary care plan which was developed and reviewed in collaboration with the resident. There were clearly defined goals with associated interventions and resourcing in place for each resident.

At the time of the inspection, residents had access to individual occupational therapy, social work and psychology, as required. Examples of therapeutic services provided by the approved centrebincluded narrative and compassionate therapy; cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT); psychoeducation; mindfulness; cognitive and neurological assessment; gardening and social farming.

Residents had access to a dining room, a lounge area, and a multi-functional activities room. The garden area had recently been extended and renovated.

The risk of COVID-19 was actively managed through the approved centre’s risk management processes. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the approved centre developed the St. Ita’s ward COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. All residents were accommodated in single rooms and there was an isolatation room

Four residents and three family members requested to speak with the inspection team during the inspection, this was facilitated by phone. Residents were complimentary of the staff, food and activities provided. All feedback from the residents’ family members was positive.