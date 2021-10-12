FASN 5k kicks off this Sunday

The countdown is on to the Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) ‘5k Family Fun Run’ to raise funds for families in the North East.

The event is taking place on Sunday next, October 17th, and an open invitation is extended to all community members, enthusiastic runners and walkers to register and join the FASN fundraiser which kicks off at 12pm.

The event is organised by FASN in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, Louth Division and supported by Athletics Ireland through North East Runners and the O.P.W. The starting point is at the old Harp Factory beside Dundalk train station on the Carrickmacross road, Dundalk.

The main sponsor is Dundalk Credit Union and sponsorships from a huge number of local businesses across the North East will help raise much needed funds for the ‘Keep FASN Alive’ campaign.

FASN is a non-profit organisation that provides support and education to families living with the effects of a loved one's substance misuse. Set up in 2002, FASN are based in Dundalk and operate across 4 counties in the Northeast.

Their work is peer-led and over the past 20 years has been carried out on an entirely voluntary basis with no paid staff. To address a shortfall in funding and maintain services, FASN are embarking on a major “Keep FASN Alive” fundraising campaign in 2021/22.

The FASN 5K forms part of this and 100% of the monies raised will fund the vital service into 2022.

“Addiction issues & substance use disorders have devastating effects not only on the person themselves but spouses, children, siblings and parents. All loved ones are severely impacted and a huge number of families across Ireland are experiencing ongoing varying issues arising from a loved one’s substance misuse. We believe families need and deserve the very best help and support " said Jackie McKenna, FASN Project Manager.

"We are therefore calling on all members of the community to support our fundraiser, to ensure we can continue to support families in crisis”

This event has been organised with families in mind and FASN invites both individuals and family groups to come along and join us for some running or walking, food and fun! Sponsorship cards are also available from the office 042 9355251.

For those that did not have a chance to register online - there will be an opportunity to register also on the day of the race. The registration desk will be on the grounds of the Friary Hall, beside the Dundalk Garda Station. Registration on the day costs €20 and entrants will receive their race number at the desk. The race starts at 12 noon so please arrive earlier if you will be registering on the day.

For more information or to register or donate online, please visit www.fasn.ie

Should you feel affected by a loved one’s substance misuse please contact FASN on 042 9355251, Email info.fasn@gmail , follow on Facebook or contact the out of hours helpline 087 904 6405.