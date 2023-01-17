Farmland to lease at Inniskeen expected to attract a lot of interest

Farmland to lease at Inniskeen is expected to attract a lot of interest

There’s a good opportunity for farmers in the Inniskeen area to expand their operations as Fee & Associate have a large farm available for lease.

The farm of around 100 acres is in grassland and tillage, and is located less tha 2km of the N53 main Dundalk- Castleblayney route

Raymond Fee says he is expecting big interest in the farm which is in three large divisions at Knocks, Inniskeen, Drumboat and Treagh, Inniskeen and Carrickanally, Inniskeen.

“All the land is in good hearth with some in index 4 soil quality previously part in Maize and the majority in permanent pasture.

“Rarely does this size block of Land come available in this location,” he continued. “It’s Location, accessibility ,size and quality of land deem this a very attractive proposition”

Viewings, Maps and Leasing particulars available from the sole Letting Agents Agents Fee & Associates , 16 Roden Place, Dundalk, Co. Louth 042-9329911 or 18 Market Street, Cootehill, Co. Cavan Tel: 049-5556547 , or log onto www.feeauctioneers.ie