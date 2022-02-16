Farm life for the instagram generation

Louth farmer Andrew Agnew has been bringing the joy of farm life to the instagram generation thanks his rare breed pedigree pigs and highland cattle.

The Castlebellingham native was a globe trotting agri-sector worker, having spent two years working in Ghana, before taking the leap into farming himself.

Now, he’s thrilled to share his progress with a new generation of agri-enthusiasts.

“I set up on an instagram page a few months ago, and it really seems to have grown legs. It’s just the day to day ups and down of a small farm, with photos of cute piglets and cute calves which people seem to love,” says Andrew.

Ironically, he adds, there are “a lot of vegetarians who are following us on instagram’

Andrew had no farming background to speak of, save for studying Agriculture at DkIT, when he turned a hobby into a fully functioning farm back in 2018.

"I really enjoyed it, I got a few pigs initially to farm, and then got a few of the rare pedigree pigs, and pedigree highland cattle along with sheep.”

His two Highland Cattle become three when a calf was born in the early hours just last week “to great excitement.”

Andrew adds that he was able to keep a watchful eye on how the expectant mother was progressing, after he installed a “calving camera”, which can be moved if needed.

"The heifer that gave birth comes from the oldest bloodline in the world. That is going to create its own market as there are no calves like this in Ireland.”

What makes Andrew’s farm, White Mountain, stand out from others are the rare bloodlines, in both pigs and highland cattle, which he has acquired and is now breeding successfully.

In 2019, and after plenty of research Andrew joined the Irish Pig Society, becoming aware of the various rare breeds and pedigree bloodlines available to source. He then took on the Oxford Sandy and Black pigs which have now become so popular with his instagram followers.

"They are a British outdoor reared pig, so they are unusual. I got them here in Ireland, but I’m hoping to introduce some new bloodlines. In the next few months we will have six of only fourteen bloodlines available in this breed anywhere in the world.”

Currently he has twenty of the Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, three of whom will be delivering new additions to the farm in the coming months.

"There’s always huge excitement when they’re born!” says Andrew.

Holding down his own full time job with a busy farm has been possible “with the help of family and friends,” he adds. “If I’m travelling I do have someone to help me.”

"But I do run a very simple, low maintenance system here. I have moveable paddocks. In the field I have it sectioned off with different paddocks, so the pigs can be moved if there is a certain level of muckiness. They’re ready to be moved at the minute, but of course pigs love the muck, especially in the summer time, they use it to cool down.”

Oxford Sandy and Blacks are known to be natural browsers and foragers, ideal for smaller holdings as they don’t require large amounts of landscape or maintenance.

They are known to put on weight quicker than other breeds, but produce high quality meat. With an unusual spotted appearance, and a very gentle” mothering nature” they can also be a big attraction for places such as petting farms.

“They really do thrive outdoors, with longer hair than other breeds, they do well outside even in the winter, although we’d take them in if there was snow or that. I would put piglets out normally a week or so after they’re born, and they usually stay there until they are farrowing, or are moved on.”

Farming has become “a fantastic pastime” says Andrew. "I really enjoy it, it’s a lovely hobby. It’s demanding of course, but good time management means I can keep on top of things. Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days for the big jobs.”

"Being on instagram has really helped us, it’s great to spread the word about what we’re doing here. Traditional ways of farming need to stay as that’s what is feeding the world. But I’m just trying to be very niche, and supply something to a very small percentage of the market who want something different. There is room for me, as it’s not going to intensively affect other farms.”

Andrew’s farm supplies meat locally, but also to butchers across Louth, Meath and Cavan.

The story behind his work, and the success of his farming methods, saw Andrew featured on the hit RTE show ‘Ear To The Ground’ last week.

"It’s a lot of trial and error at the beginning, you learn a lot from your mistakes, and how you can do things better. I’ve learned a lot over the last few years, and I’m still really enjoying it.”