Farm life for the instagram generation

Castlebellingham farmer Andrew Agnew’s pairs up social media with rearing rare breed pedigree pigs and highland cattle

Andrew Agnew at work on his White Mountain farm
Andrew Agnew with his Highland Cattle
Oxford Sandy and Black piglets
Piglets born on White Mountain farm
Oxford Sandy and Black sow
Oxford Sandy and Black piglets enjoying a drink!
Oxford Sandy and Black piglets enjoying a drink! Expand

Andrew Agnew at work on his White Mountain farm

Andrew Agnew with his Highland Cattle

Oxford Sandy and Black piglets

Andrew Agnew at work on his White Mountain farm

Piglets born on White Mountain farm

Oxford Sandy and Black sow

Oxford Sandy and Black piglets enjoying a drink!

Olivia Ryan

Louth farmer Andrew Agnew has been bringing the joy of farm life to the instagram generation thanks his rare breed pedigree pigs and highland cattle.

The Castlebellingham native was a globe trotting agri-sector worker, having spent two years working in Ghana, before taking the leap into farming himself.

