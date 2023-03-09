Farewell to Tommy Murphy - a true man of Drogheda and voice for the town

Alderman Tommy Murphy pictured during one of his three tenures as Mayor of Drogheda.

Members of Drogheda Boxing Club form a guard of honour at the funeral of former Mayor Tommy Murphy.

"Tommy was a man who never forgot where he came from; who never failed to fight for those with no voice.”

There were some poignant moments of solace as the coffin carrying the remains of Tommy Murphy was brought up the steps of St Peter’s Church in West Street for his final farewell.

As members of his beloved Drogheda Boxing Club bowed their heads in a Guard of Honour, he was a stone’s throw from his informal ‘clinic’ at the Town Centre entrance across the road, where he set the world to rights with his council constituents over the years.

Drogheda to the core, Tommy was laid to rest in his 87th year; a loving husband, father and grandfather, servant of the town’s citizens, and passionate proponent of boxing in the town.

“He's been described as a wonderful local representative and Mayor, always looking out for the town; a proud Drogheda man who always had the town's best interests at heart, someone who always tried to transcend party politics to achieve things for the common good,” said Canon Eugene Sweeney, who conducted the mass.

“In recent days, people have spoken of Tommy's great passion and dedication, his ability to drive projects forward, a man of courage and tenacity, a great servant of this town, someone who gave 100% In all his activities, a strong advocate for everything to do with Drogheda and its environs”.

Family, friends, former colleagues and local representatives were joined by Capt Gerry Duff representing Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister of State Thomas Byrne and Mayor Michelle Hall, to name but a few.

To the strains of Timmy Regan singing the Old Rugged Cross, mementoes of Tommy’s life brought to the altar included a boxing vest, a book on Drogheda, and his passport to symbolise his love of travel.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Murphy was born on July 19th 1936, in the relative early years of the Irish Free State.

He was born to Patrick Murphy and Jane Flood of 53 Pierce Park, and in a world of such chaos and constant change, there was great permanence in Tommy's life because he lived in that house in which he was born, for 84 years right up to the time that he needed to go to St Ursula’s nursing home., where he was cared for until his passing.

The youngest of three boys, Tommy left school at 14, which was the norm in those days and worked in various jobs before going to work permanently for Tegral for almost 30 years as foreman.

He met Anna Smith of Moran’s Terrace on the ‘Far Side’ in 1955 in the Whitworth Hall in the town.

“Fr Kevin Connolly was a priest here at the time and was very involved in the boxing club, seeing Tommy's potential as a great boxer,” recalls Canon Sweeney. “But he took Tommy aside one day stating his fear that his relationship with Anna was a distraction from his boxing career. “The Father calmly identified the problem; he was also able to present a solution which was marriage and so Tommy and Anna got engaged in September 1957 and were married in December 1958”.

The couple had two daughters Carol and Kim, born 11 years apart, and they spent 40 happy years together until Anna's very untimely death aged just 54 in 1995.

"Later in life, Tommy met Gertie with whom he spent many happy years. And if Tommy was a family man, he also was a politician. He was encouraged to join Fianna Fail by his next-door neighbour in Pearse Park, Mrs. McGowan, and he was first elected to Drogheda Corporation in 1979, serving as an elected representative for the next 30 years,” added Canon Sweeney. “He served as mayor of Drogheda on three occasions; 1987, 1997 and 2005, and regarded it as a great honour to serve the people of Drogheda, or ‘My Town’, as he liked to call it”.

And, of course, if family and politics were staples of Tommy's life, the other one was boxing, a constant in his life from his youth.

“He enjoyed much success winning national senior titles in 1961 and 62, and that culminated in Tommy being elected as president of the IABA the Irish Amateur Boxing Association president from 2011 to 2015,” explained Canon Sweeney.

“Tommy raised a lot of finance for the construction of the new Drogheda Boxing Club in the Twenties; a great gift to the young people of Drogheda, and he was also particularly proud of saving St Mary’s Hospital on the Dublin Road.”

Tommy was laid to rest following cremation at Dardistown Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.