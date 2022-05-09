Farewell to man of integrity who dedicated his life to educating

To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

As hundreds gathered on Saturday to say farewell to former principal of St Mary’s NS, Congress Avenue, it was a bittersweet celebration of his own success, as he gave many lives in Drogheda the ability to breathe easier; not only his students, but those who came in contact with him.

His funeral mass was held in St Mary’s Parish Church, yards from his childhood home, and a place where he had served over the years as Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, steward and helper.

The mass was concelebrated by Fr Phil Gaffney, Fr John Conlon PP St Mary’s, Fr Brendan Ludlow, Fr Joe Campbell, Fr Tony Gonude, Fr Fergal Cummins, Fr Stephen Kennedy and Fr. Cyprian Solomon.

Described by great friend Fr Phil as ‘a man of personal integrity and decency’, Peter was a larger-than-life character, who dedicated his life to the education of boys, and always spoke his mind with honesty and fairness.

“We gather to return a son of the parish to his creator, and we return Peter with gratitude, for his presence amongst us has been a blessing for his family, and to the people of Drogheda,” said Fr Phil. “Words fail on a day like this; a death which came so quickly and caught us all off guard. Every child in the school for Peter was important irrespective of where they came from. 39 years spent in Congress Avenue school, nine as principal, where his mother Maura had taught before him, and his son Eoghan taught after him”.

He said Peter was ‘a teacher to the core’ and gave his life to caring for the boys in his classroom.

“He found his vocation a rewarding one and had great affection for his students, believing in justice and fairness, even for the ‘greatest rogue’,” said his great friend. “While he could be frank at times, as we all know, which is the understatement of the day, you always found honesty and fairness behind his statements and actions!”

Although native to Kilsaran, Drogheda was Peter's home and with his usual wicked sense of humour and wit, everyone was a brother or sister.

“Even after his retirement, Peter remained active, not just in St Mary’s, in Holy Family, in St Paul’s, St John’s and in Marymount too,” said Fr Phil. “He was always ready to advise and assist, and his death is a huge loss to the primary school communities”.

Peter also drove people to hospital appointments twice a week, regularly asking Fr Phil to remember someone struggling in his prayers. He was also very involved in the Boxing Club in Ballsgrove and was delighted to see the new Alzheimer’s facility open recently as he had been so involved in its foundation.

“Peter never looked for praise; in fact, if you did praise him, you usually got a flowery answer,” quipped Fr Phil, with affection. “He loved his children and grandchildren – he adored the ground they walked on; if he liked you, he’d do anything for you, but not everyone made the cut!”

“He was a true pillar of the community and helped so many people behind the scenes, with a great sense of humour and a trademark hearty laugh – and I’d better finish soon – in Peter’s own words ‘would you for God’s sake hurry up, I’m dying for a cigarette!”

Peter is sadly missed by his heartbroken children Eoghan, Maeve and Eamon, their mother Niamh, his son-in-law Damien and daughter-in-law Úna and his grandchildren Matthew, Aoife, Sarah, Luán and Éadaoin, who brought him such joy.

The last word went to Fr Phil, who summed up Peter in the words of poet Robert Louis Stevenson:

“The man is a success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul; who never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.