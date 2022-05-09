Fancy Futsal footwork raises €832 for Down Syndrome charity

Pictured (left to right front row) Principal Mr O'Hare, Brendan Stephenson (Down Syndrome Ireland Louth/Meath Division), Oisin Murphy, Max Russell, Ryan Jones, David O'Brien, Mr Hobbs and both the winning team Maxol United and runners up Rakim FC pictured in the background.

St. Mary's Diocesan School First Years have raised €832 for a great cause in Down Syndrome Louth/Meath.

They raised this by taking part in a new 5 a- side Knockout Futsal tournament which started back in November, organised by teacher Mr Hobbs and ably assisted by some of the 6th Year prefects, Oisin Murphy, Max Russell, Alan Bowden (Assistant Referees), David O'Brien & Ryan Jones (Treasurers & crowd control).

104 first years took part - 13 teams of eight players, to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland Louth/Meath Division (nominated by Callum Byrne in 1st year).

It was €2 per player to take part, then any first years that wanted to come and watch the games paid €1 entry for that game. The Final took place at lunchtime on Thursday May 5th, with Maxol United winning 5-3 against Rakim FC.

Maxol United: Daniel Bedford, Jake Ryan, Ciaran Murray, Liam Agnew, Nathan Ogunkoya, Calvin Haugh, Danny McCabe, Matthew McClosky

Rakim FC: Harry Cummins, Glen Callahan, Cusmaan Cabdi, Calum Lynch, Tom Smith, Conor Myles Jay Fanthorpe, Shayne Cudden.

A special thanks to Principal Mr O'Hare for sponsoring the trophy and medals.

Mr Hobbs is looking forward to running this competition again next September with the next new set of first years!