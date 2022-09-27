Family would be lost without Jack and Jill nurse

Peter and Cecilia Sage with Sarah, aged five and a half, and James, aged eleven

“Jack and Jill have been invaluable to us,” says Kilkerley Dad Peter Sage. “We would be lost without them.”

Much of life for the Sage family centres around their five and a half-year old daughter Sarah, who has an extremely rare brain condition known as ZTTK Syndrome.

She is one of less than a hundred worldwide who have been diagnosed with the condition and has complex needs, requiring 24/7 care, She is non-verbal, suffers from a developmental delay, which means she is fed orally with liquidised food and experiences mini-seizures.

Despite these challenges, she “a very sociable little girl” and enjoys going to school at the Cairde Unit in Realt Na Mara.

Caring for a child with complex needs such as Sarah’s places a huge burden on parents, and Peter and his wife Cecilia are deeply appreciative of the support they have received from Jack and Jill.

Thanks to their Jack and Jill nurse, they can take some time away from home to do things with their eleven year-old son Jamsie.

"It means we have the freedom not to be sitting at home all the time but can go out and do things with Jamsie as we know that there is a nurse there looking after Sarah.

“The help we get, the amount of time they give us, it means we can do and do what we need to do as a family and not be suck at home all the time.”

The support given by their Jack and Jill nurse also means that they don’t have to be dependent on grandparents if they want to go out

“It’s brilliant as it means we can spent time with James and we’d be lost without it.”

While Sarah will be ‘graduating’ from Jack and Jill when she turns six, the family will never forget the support they have received from the charity.