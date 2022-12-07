Family overwhelmed by support for baby Daithí

The parents of a Co Louth baby boy who has spent his entire life in hospital since he was born on August 5, have been blown away by the generosity of those who have donated to a GoFundMe appeal set up for their son.

Little Dáithí McCann has already faced many challenges as he was born with a host of renal issues. One of his kidneys failed soon after birth and now his second kidney is also failing. His parents Caolán and Bronagh from Dundalk have been told that he will need a kidney transplant at a future date.

They have been at his side every minute of his journey which saw him transferred from the neo-natal unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin, two days after his birth.

“Dáithí had to be resuscitated after he was born,” recalls Bronagh. “For the first five minutes he didn’t breathe, he didn’t cry, He came out blue. We literally thought he was gone. That’s what keeps us going, thinking back to those first five minutes when we thought we had lost him.”

Before he was born, Dáithí’s parents had been aware that he had an issue with his kidneys but had understood that it would resolve itself.

“I went for an early scan and the nurse pointed out that the baby’s bladder was full. Then when I had my 20 week scan, they could tell that his kidneys and bladder were full and that we had reflux of the kidneys. We went to a foetal specialist and were told the majority of cases would resolve themselves, and if not, he would have to go on antibiotics for a few days.”

Sadly, this was not the case, and Dáithí’s is among the tiny percentage of babies born with a complex range of renal issues and failures.

None of his systems are functioning correctly; his right kidney didn’t work, his left is failing, and his bladder also doesn’t contract. To complicate it further, Dáithí has reflux in his remaining kidney.

He has had to undergo ureterostomy surgery to help relieve the pressure. His stoma has been successful and will hopefully delay his need for dialysis before he is big enough for his kidney transplant.

Despite the challenges he faces on a daily basis, Bronagh says that their four month old son is “so good”.

“He’s being poked and prodded every day and he never complains. He’s the most contented little thing.”

She admits that it has been a “very trying” time for herself and Caolán.

“We also have a wee girl, Clodagh, who will be two at the end of January. It makes it a lot more challenging as we want to spend time with her as well.”

For the first two months, the couple travelled to Dublin every day, while Bronagh’s parents, Vincent and Mary Duffy, looked after Clodagh. ‘They’ve been amazing.”

Bronagh, Caolán and Clodagh are now living in accommodation provided by Hugh’s House, which allows them to stay closer to Temple Street Hospital.

They take turns to spend time with Dáithí, which means that they don’t get the chance to spend time together.

“Absence makes the heart grows fonder,” says Bronagh, who spends the days with Dáithí, while Caolán minds Clodagh and works remotely, before going into the hospital to do the nightshift by their son’s bed.

It has been an incredibly difficult time for the family, especially as they have been told that Dáithí will face further surgeries

“The doctors have told us that this is just the beginning of his journey. We will be in and out of hospital forever.”

“There is so much terminology that I never thought I’d be trying to understand,” says Bronagh.

She has nothing but the highest praised for the staff of Temple Street Children’s Hospital who are caring for Dáithí.

‘They are amazing. It’s reassuring that he’s genuinely being so well looked after and the love he gets is incredible.”

While Dáithí has been quite ill in the past week, Bronagh hopes that Clodagh will finally get to meet her big brother over Christmas.

“The only people who have seen Dáithí are my parents. My sister, who is my best friend, hasn’t seen him. She is due a baby at the beginning of February and my brother had a wee girl six weeks ago. I am happy that both their babies are safe.”

As they prepare to spend Dáithí’s first Christmas in hospital, Bronagh says that the staff are doing everything they can to make it a joyful occasion for parents and children.

“All the wards are decorated and on the night of the Toy Show, they gave Clodagh a pair of Toy Show pyjamas. They are so good.”

Bronagh says that they can’t get over the response to the GoFundMe appeal which her brother Fearghal and sister Aine set up to help with all the expences they face.

“My maternity leave will finish before Dáithí gets out of hospital,” says Bronagh who teaches in Bellurgan National School.

“I didn’t realise how stressed I was worrying about how I’d possibly go back to work. All the support we’re getting is just overwhelming.”

To donate to the fund to help baby Dáithí and his parents, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/daithi-mccann-fundraising-campaign?qid=648350f2141dac54666a227adcb1c9e9