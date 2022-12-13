Family of Louth woman Margaret Bracken to hold peaceful protest on third anniversary of her death

The family of 68 year old great-grandmother Margaret Bracken who was found dead in her Dundalk home on December 16 2019 are holding a rally outside the town’s courthouse on the third anniversary of her death.

They have been campaigning for justice since her body was discovered in the hallway of her home in Blackwater Court, Dundalk.

“It’s a very tragic story,” says daughter Susan McAreavy. “Our mother was a vulnerable old woman. We feel she was taken advantage of. She might have had a bit of a mouth on her but she never put a hair of anyone’s head in the wrong place.”

The family believe Margaret died from a heart attack after a break-in to her home and they are not satisfied with the garda investigation.

“As soon as we went into the house, we knew something was wrong” However, the family say the Guards didn’t seal the scene.

They say that their mother’s handbag was missing and they believe that it was stolen by a person known to her.

“We know that our mother made a 999 call that weekend because we paid to have her mobile phone analysed. We know she did reach out for help.”

“There was money taken from the house,” she says, adding that her mother, who had won the Lotto some years ago, could have hand thousands of Euros in her bag.

A man was later arrested in relation to the theft but the DPP decided not to prosecute due to a lack of evidence, and the Bracken family believe vital evidence was lost.

“Mam had CCTV outside her house but we’ve never seen that as the Gardai took the hard drive.”

They made a complaint to GSOC and the Argus understands that no breach of disciplinary regulations was found. While they disagreed with the outcome, Susan said they have decided not to appeal it for fear it would delay any possible court case.

“Our mother is dead three years. We haven’t had a court case, we haven’t had an inquest and we don’t have a death cert. The Guards are saying that they are not ready to go to court.”

Susan says that while she spoke to Taoiseach Micheal Martin outside the Crowne Plaza in September, a promised meeting never took place.

“We’ve been told that he was told not to meet us,” she says, acknowledging that the family’s reputation may have gone against them.

“We’re not saying we’re the perfect family but our mother deserves justice.”

They also believe that their 33 year-old sister Amy died from a heart attack brought on by stress earlier this year.

“The more she found out about Mammy’s death, the more she suffered. It broke her heart.”

Susan adds that after Amy’s death, two forensic teams visited the house where she died.

“Why was this not done after Mam’s death? Mam was naked behind her door. Why wasn’t it sealed off?”

The family are holding a peaceful protest outside Dundalk Courthouse on Friday at 2pm.

“We know that there are people who agree with us but they are afraid to do so publicly,” says Susan.