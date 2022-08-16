Family of Louth man Gavin Morris raising money for Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund and SOSAD

The family of the late Gavin Morris are organising a fund-raising event in his memory in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and SOSAD

Family and friends of the young Cooley man Gavin Morris, who died earlier this year in Germany, are organising a sponsored walk to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and SOSAD.

‘A Stroll for Gavin’ takes place from Long’s Pub, Grange on Saturday August 27th with different levels of walks, followed by entertainment and refreshments.

The popular young man died from suicide on January 25th and thanks to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, his family were able to bring him home for his funeral in February.

“Gavin came home on his 30th birthday,” says his dad John. “The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust handled everything for us so it’s payback time. We want to raise funds for the Trust so that hopefully the money raised will help some other family just as we were helped through the money raised by others.”

He recalls his son as “a quiet easy going lad who was well got with everyone.”

A past-pupil of Grange NS and Bush Post Primary School, Gavin had worked in Londis, Bellurgan before going to living in Germany, where he had been for two years before his death in January.

Gavin had been home for Christmas, his Dad had visited him before Christmas and his Mum Carole had gone out to see him in the New Year as well as some of his mates.

His death by suicide came as a terrible shock to his family and friends.

‘We never saw it coming,” says John.

The family are deeply appreciative of the support given to them by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which aims to alleviate the financial hardship of families whose loved ones have died suddenly or in tragic circumstances abroad.

“They were absolutely fantastic and only for them, Gavin would still be in Germany. We want to repay them big time and also to help SOSAD.”

There are three different walks being organised for ‘A Stroll for Gavin’ – one for experienced hill walkers, an intermediate walk and one for families.

John and Jock McArdle, whose family also benefitted from the work of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust when their son Evan died suddenly in Thailand, in 2015, will be leading the more advanced walks.

There will be a bus leaving Boyd’s Car Park, Longwalk, Dundalk at 9.30am on the morning of the walk (seats must be reserved by contacting John or Jock of the Brown Bull Hillwalkers) and registration will take place at John Long’s Pub at 10am. The fast mountain walk will set off at 10.30am, the moderate walk at 10.45am and the family walk at 11am.

There will be light refreshments and entertainment after the walk, with music by Henry Mac and the ukulele strummers, as well as spot prizes and a raffle.

Donations can also be made through the GoFundMe page ‘A stroll for Gavin’.