Family of Joan Brady collect her 40th Mini Marathon medal

Emma Cooney, Helen, Alva and Susan Brady take part in the VHI Ladies Mini Marathon in memory of Joan Brady

It was an emotional day for the family of Ladies Mini-Marathon veteran Joan Brady as they collected her 40th medal at the event on Sunday.

Joan, who had taken part in every mini marathon since it began in the early 1980s, sadly passed away in March.

A driving force in the mini marathon movement locally, she had set up the Dundalk Ladies Joggers and Walkers group and organised buses for those taking part in the event every year.

This year, her daughters Helen and Susan, daughter in law Emma, and grand daughter Alva, all donned their specially designed ‘Jog for Joan’ t-shirts and took to the streets of Dublin in Joan’s honour.

"It was absolutely pouring rain the whole time! But sure it was just an amazing experience to be a part of something mum loved so much,” Helen told the Argus.

"She had done every mini marathon since it began back in 1983, even the virtual ones over the last two years, where she was walking around the garden!”

“This one was a really big one for her, it was her 40th year, and that meant a lot. We went to the presentation of the medals, where they awarded all those who had taken part from the very beginning. They had a special presentation for mum from the Lord Mayor before the race began, and we got to meet all the other ladies. It was really lovely to meet them, quite emotional.”

As the race began Helen added that she felt “mum was there in spirit” and all four kept a good pace as they made their way around the route, finishing within a few minutes of one another.

"Despite the rain the atmosphere was really good, and we really enjoyed it. I think it is going to be a new tradition now for us all, in honour of mum, to take part every year.”