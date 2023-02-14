Family of Ciara Breen who disappeared 26 years ago appeal for anyone with information to come forward

The family of Dundalk teenager Ciara Breen, who disappeared twenty-six years ago this week, believe that somebody has to know what happened to her.

Ciara was just seventeen years old when she went missing from her Bachelors’ Walk home on February 13, 1997 and her mother Bernadette died in 2018 without ever discovering what happened to her only child.

“Somebody has to know what happened or if they don’t know, they have a gut instinct as to who did it,” her uncle, Pat Coburn, said this week.

Ciara is believed to have sneaked out of her home to meet someone, having earlier had a meal in the Roma with her mother. Bernadette was the last person to see the teenager, reporting at the time that they had both gone to bed around midnight.

It was some hours later that she discovered that Ciara wasn’t at home and that a latch had been left open on a window.

When last seen she was wearing a black leather jacket, dark blue jeans, a wine coloured sweat shirt, white T-shirt depicting a girl surrounded by lifeguards with her own face superimposed on the T-shirt.

Garda investigations focused on her having gone to meet an older man and the chief suspect in the case, Liam Mullen, died in 2017 of a suspected overdose while in Garda custody. He had been arrested twice in relation to her disappearance, but had never been charged and always said he was innocent.

An extensive search of Balmer’s Bog off the Ardee Road in 2015 failed to yield any clues as to what happened to the teenager.

Pat Coburn said he had gone from thinking that there was a 75pc chance that Ciara would be found safe and well, to thinking that “at this stage she is probably dead.”

He praised the work of gardai who had worked on the case, particularly retired Detective Inspector Pat Marry, who said that he had always wanted to be able to solve the mystery of Ciara’s disppearance.

Pat said his sister had gone to her grave without knowing what had happened to her beloved daughter, as did Ciara’s grandparents.

‘She had cousins she never met and missed so many family occasions.”

“We would just like to know what happened to her.”

Anyone with any information should contact their local Garda Station or phone the Garda confidential phone line at 1800 666111.

​

​

​

​

​