Family of Ciara Breen who disappeared 26 years ago appeal for anyone with information to come forward

Margaret Roddy

The family of Dundalk teenager Ciara Breen, who disappeared twenty-six years ago this week, believe that somebody has to know what happened to her.

Ciara was just seventeen years old when she went missing from her Bachelors’ Walk home on February 13, 1997 and her mother Bernadette died in 2018 without ever discovering what happened to her only child.

