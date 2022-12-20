Family members injured as Scarlet Crescent house attacked

A downstairs window in the Scarlet Crescent home has severe scorch damage from the incident.

Gardai are investigating a suspected incident of arson in the early hours of Monday morning at Scarlet Crescent.

Residents of a house in Drogheda has a miraculous escape after their home was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

One person is still being treated in hospital after the house in Scarlet Crescent, off Scarlet Street, Drogheda, was set ablaze, after what appears to have been a deliberate act of criminal damage.

Local gardai are appealing to anyone with information to contact them in the strictest confidence.

The suspected criminal damage by fire incident occurred at approximately 12:30am on Monday 19th December, and the fire was extinguished by local fire services. A number of occupants in the residence were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for assessment.

One person remains in hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“The scene is currently preserved; no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson. “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward”.

Neighbours said it was a shocking incident, and they were relieved no one was seriously injured in the attack.

“This is normally a very quiet estate, so it is terrible to see this happen the family,” said one resident of Scarlet Crescent. “I’m glad no one was badly hurt, but it could have been so much worse if the fire brigade didn’t get it put out in time.”

Gardai have asked any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Scarlet Crescent area between midnight and 12:40am are asked to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.