Family celebrates as €1m Lotto ticket sold in Dundalk shop

Peter Sloan celebrates the news that Louth's latest Lotto millionaire had bought their lucky ticket in the family shop at the Avenue Road, Dundalk. Photo: Justin Mac Innes / Mac Innes Photography

Celebrations at Sloan's Shop, Avenue Road, Dundalk as the National Lottery revealed that the €1million winning ticket was bought there. Photo: Justin Mac Innes / Mac Innes Photography

There have been great celebrations at Sloane’s newsagents on the Avenue Road, Dundalk when it was revealed that the lucky Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth a life-changing €1million had been bought there on Saturday September 17th.

The shop was opened by Peter and Anne Sloan over 55 years ago and since then it has become a landmark on the Avenue Road.. Nowadays they are supported by their children Margaret, Mary, Peter and Paul who all work in the family business.

Daughter, Margaret was delighted to learn that one of their customers had become an overnight millionaire buying a normal play ticket in their shop.

“This is literally a dream come through for our family and for the store.,” she said. “The excitement that we as a family had at selling the winning ticket was an incredible feeling, you’d swear we won the prize ourselves!

"It really is such a community store and we know each and every one of our customers who come through the door. It is a fantastic community and we are just thrilled that one of those families is €1 million euro richer. To have played a part in that life-changing win is just fantastic.”

The winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1 million has yet to come forward. The National Lottery is urging all players in Co. Louth to check their tickets carefully. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (17th September) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 06, 10, 14, 21, 26, 37 and the bonus was 27.

The lucky player officially becomes the 28th Lotto millionaire in 2022 and the second in Co Louth this year. Back in April, a player who purchased a Lotto Plus ticket in the Cherrymount Foodhall Spar, in Drogheda scooped €1million.

