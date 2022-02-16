Fallen heroes: recalling Halpin & Moran at annual commemoration

The 101st anniversary of the the deaths of Alderman Thomas Halpin, of Georges Street in Drogheda and Captain John Moran, a native of Enniscorthy in Co Wexford, who was residing in Magdalene Street in Drogheda, were commemorated recently, with Mayor James Byrne laying a wreath at the monument on the Marsh Road.

A small party gathered to hear trumpeter Martin McEvoy play the Last Post, as the two Republican heroes who were murdered by the Black and Tans in 1921 were recalled.

On that fateful Shrove Tuesday night and into the morning of Ash Wednesday back in February 1921, the Black and Tan forces raided the homes of these two men and after dragging them to the West Gate Barracks, where they were horrifically beaten, the Tans brought both Halpin and Moran to the Marsh Road, where a third man`s home, that of a Mr Thomas Grogan was also raided but fortunately Grogan had been tipped off and had made good his escape before their arrival.

Mayor James Byrne laid a wreath, saying he was honoured to lead the annual commemoration and thanked his colleagues for their continued support for the event and keeping the fate of Halpin and Moran alive in our memories.

He also thanked all of the Councillors in attendance, Fr Colm O’Mahony of the Augustinian Church, the Drogheda and Slane Branch of the ONE, the Old Drogheda Society and members of the public including Bridie Maxwell, who remembered the men with a poem.