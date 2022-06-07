Fairytale proposal at Bloom festival for Dundalk man Conor

Conor proposed to Nicola in the 'Beauty and the Beast' theme garden at the Bord Bia Bloom festival in Dublin

It was a real-life fairytale come true for Dundalk man Conor Kerley and his fiancée Nicola after he popped the question in a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ themed garden at the Bord Bia Bloom festival last weekend.

Conor (34) surprised Nicola McNamee (33) by getting down on one knee in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre show musical garden.

The couple had already talked about getting engaged and had been together to pick the dream ring. But the proposal was, for Nicola, the best surprise of all.

“We went to the Bloom festival at the weekend. I knew that Beauty and the Beast was one of her favourite movies, so when I saw the musical themed garden I just knew it had to be there.”

Conor cleared it with organisers at the garden exhibition, and he found the perfect spot to get down on bended knee.

"They were delighted to let us in for a look around, so we got in to garden and I proposed. I think it came as a bit of a shock to Nicola, as suddenly there was a big crowd gathered!”

"It was a bit embarrassing alright, but it was still a personal moment for us, and I’m glad it was a very special place for Nicola.”

Entrepreneur Conor, who set up his own nutrition product company Phytaphix in Dundalk during the pandemic has been going out with Nicola, from Ashbourne for six years.

He added that the engagement was actually the easiest part of the nuptials so far.

"We wanted to get married in 2023, but realised that a lot of venues are booked up already for next year. Thankfully we got a date booked in July for Trim Castle, so we’ re really looking forward to it.”