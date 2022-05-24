Fairways vaccination centre to remain open

The COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Fairways Hotel is to remain open, the HSE have confirmed.

It is one of three centres in the Midlands Louth Meath region that will remain open.

"Due to a large reduction in the numbers of people presenting at COVID-19 vaccinations centres nationally, the HSE has developed a national plan for vaccination centres and has taken the decision to reduce the number to 15 centres across the country,” a HSE spokesperson said.

“The HSE consider that there will be enough vaccination capacity in these15 centres in addition to participating GPs and Pharmacies who will also continue to provide COVID19 vaccinations.”

There were 291 cases of COVID-19 by confirmed PCR tests in Louth in the 14 days up to May 18th, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 225.8 per 100,000 of population.