Fairways Vaccination Centre is open for boosters

The vaccination centre at The Fairways Hotel is open this week for those looking to have their booster jabs before Christmas.

There are already queues at the Dundalk centre which opened at 9.15am for booster walk-in clinics for those aged 40 and older today (Monday) until 4pm, with a queuing time of 90minutes. Information as to queuing times is available on the HSE Ireland account @HSELive on twitter.

It will also be on Tuesday from 9.15am to 4pm and on Wednesday from 9.15am to 12.15pm.

There was some confusion last week when it emerged that people were turned away from the Centre as they weren’t in the age category being vaccinated at the time.

This was highlighted in the Dail by local Sinn Finn TD Ruairi O Murchu.

‘We have had multiple teething problems rather late in the day. In my own constituency there were issues with Fairways Hotel vaccination centre.

‘A number of people called to my office who had checked the system, heard reports on the media and understood that the centre was dealing with those over 50.

‘That changed (on Thursday) and the centre was only dealing with those over 60.

‘In fairness, these people accepted that and were willing to move along with the system but we need to deal with these anomalies.

‘We need to address the fact that GPs are operating a slightly different system from the one operating in pharmacies. We know that we need to maximise capacity and get it done.”

Local GPs are also running vaccination clinics and are contacting eligible patients.

Meanwhile Public Health officials have warned that “the current level of COVID-19 is having a significant and sustained impact across all aspects of the health service, including in hospitals, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), public health, as well as the broader primary care services in the North East region.

They say that emerging infection figures for the North East continue to remain high.

"The risk of the Omicron variant to public health is very high, and therefore likely to cause additional hospitalisations.”

Urging anyone who has not yet been vaccination to avail of the opportunity to do so, they state “Vaccines are proving highly effective in preventing deaths and serious illness from COVID-19."

With just a few days to go until Christmas, Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, is encouraging people to be risk aware, and think before they meet up with others .

“Our actions and adherence to the basics of mask wearing, hand washing and maintaining physical distance are within our control, and will make a difference in reducing the spread of the virus.”

He also advises people to get familiar with the RSVP campaign that aims to empower people to assess the risk involved in different activities.